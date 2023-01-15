Cwm LLC Purchases 464 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Garmin by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 378.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,818. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.85 and its 200 day moving average is $90.75. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $133.79.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

