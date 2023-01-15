Cwm LLC Purchases 603 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Operations LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after buying an additional 1,160,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 320.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,472,000 after buying an additional 428,994 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,622.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 11,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 106,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,242 and have sold 471,048 shares valued at $19,341,757. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. KeyCorp began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of COIN opened at $49.98 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.16.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

