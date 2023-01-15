Cwm LLC Raises Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,394,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $156,241,000 after buying an additional 47,606 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of NetApp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,631,000 after buying an additional 199,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,649,000 after buying an additional 117,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average is $67.51.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,707 shares of company stock worth $748,890 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

