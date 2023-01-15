Cwm LLC Raises Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE AOS opened at $62.13 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

