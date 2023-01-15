Cwm LLC Raises Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 163.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IOO. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 264,945.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 877,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,209,000 after buying an additional 876,971 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,843,000 after purchasing an additional 363,702 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 243,766 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,264,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $77.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.23.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

