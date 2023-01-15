Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.29.

NYSE PAYC opened at $304.46 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $334.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 19.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

