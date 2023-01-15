Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after buying an additional 42,934 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $124.57 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $132.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.32.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.