Cwm LLC Sells 14 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE TPL opened at $2,108.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,461.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,054.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.97. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.38 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $191.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

