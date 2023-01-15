Cwm LLC Sells 156 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $123.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.37.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.60.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.