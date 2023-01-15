Cwm LLC Sells 1,977 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,801,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $105.37 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $109.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.70.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

