Cwm LLC Sells 2,146 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,531,000 after acquiring an additional 600,034 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 782,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,497,000 after purchasing an additional 121,494 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.82.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $554,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,891,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at $10,891,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIG stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

