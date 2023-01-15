Cwm LLC Sells 215 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.29.

ZBRA stock opened at $293.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $533.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.70.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

