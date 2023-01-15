Cwm LLC Sells 329 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth approximately $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 59.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of VMware by 24.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 8.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMW. Mizuho decreased their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.86.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $124.93 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $136.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

