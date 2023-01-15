Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SBA Communications by 52.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $306.55 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.41.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SBAC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.27.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

