Day & Ennis LLC Takes $473,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of JPM opened at $143.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.06 and its 200 day moving average is $121.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $161.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

