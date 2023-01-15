Day & Ennis LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,566 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 310.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,585,695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $420,608,000 after buying an additional 1,199,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 167.6% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,336,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $354,471,000 after buying an additional 836,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.9 %

TSLA opened at $122.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.91 and its 200-day moving average is $225.42. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.95.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

