Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,487.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,550 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,300 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,890.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,211,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,859.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 2,210,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.88.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

GOOG opened at $92.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

