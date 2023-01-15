Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 7,638 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,889.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 223,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 212,130 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,487.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 200,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after acquiring an additional 187,550 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 991.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,982.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 758,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 722,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.88.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

