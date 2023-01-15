Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL opened at $92.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

