DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,543.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,680 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019,726 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,876.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 95,776.8% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

GOOGL stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

