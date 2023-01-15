Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Dover by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Dover by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Dover by 228.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Dover by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Dover by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $144.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.73.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Several research firms have commented on DOV. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.36.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

