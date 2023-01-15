Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.41. Approximately 8,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 963,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.17 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,836,000 after acquiring an additional 681,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,533,000 after acquiring an additional 655,003 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,478,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1,728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 380,668 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $14,699,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

