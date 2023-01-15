Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 114,208 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $51.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at $34,604,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.