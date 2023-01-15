Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.36 and last traded at $50.36. 1,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 145,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 141.31%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 29,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 20,158 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

