Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.11

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$21.11 and last traded at C$20.88, with a volume of 208426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.83.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.