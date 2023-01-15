Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 33.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.30. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $84.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also

