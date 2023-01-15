Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Increased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 978.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,151 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

XOM opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $465.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

