F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,004,333 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,650 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $11,793,000. State Street Corp grew its position in F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 37.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,532,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,501,000 after acquiring an additional 688,145 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $13.41 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.