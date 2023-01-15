Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,199,000 after buying an additional 354,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,449,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,251,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,479,000 after purchasing an additional 296,422 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,031,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $108.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.53. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 191.21 and a beta of 0.54. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.28 and a 52-week high of $129.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $387.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.05 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $566,341.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,079.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,494 shares of company stock valued at $17,608,726 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

