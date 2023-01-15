Fifth Third Bancorp Has $32,000 Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 87.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,645 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $71,087,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $15,374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 300.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 875,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,488,000 after purchasing an additional 236,923 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $53.26 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.36%. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GXO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

