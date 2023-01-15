Financial Enhancement Group LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 636 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after buying an additional 45,879 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $122.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.42. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.95.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

