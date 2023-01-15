Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 1,075 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,439,000 after purchasing an additional 847,094 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,780,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,785,000 after purchasing an additional 259,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $143.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.06 and a 200 day moving average of $121.87. The company has a market cap of $419.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $161.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

