First Personal Financial Services Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,439,000 after purchasing an additional 847,094 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,780,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,785,000 after purchasing an additional 259,671 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

JPM opened at $143.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.06 and a 200 day moving average of $121.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $161.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $419.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.