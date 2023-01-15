Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $71.99 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.09. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $332.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $30,012.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,649.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $100,023.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,777.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $30,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,649.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,838 shares of company stock worth $207,271. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

