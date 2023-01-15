GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 458,990 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 42.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after acquiring an additional 549,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 10,857.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 391,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,240,000 after acquiring an additional 388,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,399,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,921,000 after acquiring an additional 359,601 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $75.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 124.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,993.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,993.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $753,089 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

