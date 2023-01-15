Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOLGet Rating) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. 10,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 966,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $655.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $765.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 111.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Featured Articles

