Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. 10,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 966,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $655.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $765.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 111.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.