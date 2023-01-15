Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.70

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.67, with a volume of 7375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Granite Construction Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.29. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 41.27%.

Institutional Trading of Granite Construction

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Further Reading

