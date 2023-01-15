Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Position Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HWC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $50.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.35. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $365.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.37%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

