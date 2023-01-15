Hartford Financial Management Inc. Acquires 27,032 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,757.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,032 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,931.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,992.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 32,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,312 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $92.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.88.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

