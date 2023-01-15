Hightower 6M Holding LLC Buys 14,971 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,446.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,931.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,992.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 32,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,312 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.78.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.88.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

