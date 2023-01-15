Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 172,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,241,601 shares.The stock last traded at $23.52 and had previously closed at $24.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HMC. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Honda Motor Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $30.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Honda Motor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 34,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Honda Motor by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 49,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Honda Motor by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

