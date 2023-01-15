Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,136.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,907 shares of company stock worth $4,128,218 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $113.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.24. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $925.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

