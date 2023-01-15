Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1,391.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $346.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.