Index Fund Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $143.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $419.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $161.03.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
Featured Stories
