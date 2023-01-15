Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) CAO Sells 1,370 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance
LSXMK opened at $41.19 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.