Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) CAO Sells 1,370 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LSXMK opened at $41.19 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 230,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 154,473 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 114,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

