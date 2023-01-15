Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Stake Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 249.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $79.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $80.52.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.