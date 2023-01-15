Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $258.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.77. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $309.63.

