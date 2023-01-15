Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $48.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.72.

