Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 237.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,541.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 8,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $535,230.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,906,374.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,412 shares of company stock valued at $5,627,529. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

