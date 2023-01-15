J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Position Trimmed by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $2,229,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 91.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 565,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,381,000 after acquiring an additional 270,491 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.5% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.41.

JBHT stock opened at $176.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.